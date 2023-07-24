Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
After a break last week to recover from Prime Day and some unwelcome strep, we're back with a preview of what Samsung will Unpack this week! You can tell from the brimming excitement in our hosts' voices that there will be plenty to look forward to with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. Or maybe we'll talk about Motorola again, look, I just cut the show up and write the notes up, I can't be held responsible for what Will does.
03:34 | Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: News, leaks, pricing, and release window
39:30 | Some Other Things
- Nothing Phone 2 review: Finding its niche
- Motorola is making good smartphones again, and you should pay attention
- Nothing Phone 2 Review: Lighting Up The Competition | HotHardware
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us - podcast@androidpolice.com