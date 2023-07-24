After a break last week to recover from Prime Day and some unwelcome strep, we're back with a preview of what Samsung will Unpack this week! You can tell from the brimming excitement in our hosts' voices that there will be plenty to look forward to with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. Or maybe we'll talk about Motorola again, look, I just cut the show up and write the notes up, I can't be held responsible for what Will does.

03:34 | Samsung

39:30 | Some Other Things

