Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $900 $1060 Save $160 Reminiscent of the fondly remembered flip phones of times gone by, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is as compact as smartphones get these days. It's outfitted with premium hardware and Samsung's streamlined One UI Android experience, delivering essentially top-of-the-line performance in a relatively tiny package. While it's not without some minor faults, it excels in nearly every area, and Samsung's offering powerful incentives to make today the day you finally upgrade. From $400 at Samsung (256GB)

Listen, there's no two ways about it: foldables are not cheap smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is extremely well-made and while it's still an expensive handset, it's definitely on the more affordable end of the range. If you're on the fence about taking the plunge and upgrading, Samsung's going to great lengths for one day only to make it worth your while to switch.

Samsung's offering a free upgrade from 128 to 256GB of storage, a welcome increase in today's microSD-slot-lacking smartphone landscape. Then there's a $50 credit upon checkout, for use on your most coveted Samsung accessories, like the highly rated Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Finally, Samsung's offering extended trade-in values right now that max out at $600. Granted, you'd need to trade in a Z Flip 3 to get the full $600, but with this kind of enticing sale, you may well find it worth the upgrade.

Why we love the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Folding phones are neat and tablets can be fun and useful — nobody's arguing otherwise. But even the lauded Galaxy Z Fold 4 (an incredible phone in its own right) is still just a touch too big to slide into, for example, the front pocket of your skinny jeans. The Z Flip 4, on the other hand, hearkens back to the days when clamshell handsets ruled the roost, in all their T9 predictive-text glory.

The Z Flip lineup combines the classic clamshell design with modern smartphone features and aesthetics. Just go easy on snapping the Z Flip shut to punctuate the end of a call — you don't want to find yourself on the way to a (luckily affordable, with Samsung Care+) screen repair with Samsung. Still, there's no other device on the market today that fits so much performance into such a small package.

Really, performance here should be similar to that of the Galaxy S22+, which is itself a great choice for people who want a high-end smartphone in the typical slab configuration. The Z Flip 4 does make a few concessions, namely in terms of battery life and camera hardware, but it nevertheless continues to perform at or near the top of the pack by most metrics. If there ever was a time to jump to the newest version of one of the most interesting phones out there, it's right now.