Samsung loves to offer all sorts of different tiers for its products. Sure, you could grab the latest Galaxy Tab S8, but the Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra are much fancier, making for a tougher choice. So far, it's kept the Galaxy Watch lineup limited to two options: sporty and Classic. New rumors suggest the company might be considering a third model for its Galaxy Watch5 series this year, with a massive improvement

The folks at SamMobile have heard talks about a potential high-end variant of the next Galaxy Watch, which it calls the "Galaxy Watch5 Pro." Although this report is light on details, it does contain one intriguing spec. Reportedly, this Pro model will sport a 572mAh battery, something the outlet confirmed through a Korean certification spotting. That's a huge jump up from the 361mAh cells found in last year's watches, something that could bring multi-day battery life to Samsung's lineup.

Otherwise, there's not much more to go off in this report. Aside from a model number — SM-R925 — anything else that would make for a "Pro" model remains shrouded in mystery.

Of course, months out from launch, there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about a premium wearable arriving this year. For one, the Classic already serves this purpose — it's a big watch, and it's tough to see how a Pro wouldn't get even bigger on your wrist. It's also unclear if there's demand in the wearable market for this sort of product. Even Apple — by far the biggest name in smartwatches, even if its products only work with iOS — has kept its starting prices below the $500 mark Samsung would inevitably target with a Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

SamMobile goes as far as to warn that this gadget could end up disappearing before Samsung announces its next lineup. Last year, the company used its August foldable event to introduce the Galaxy Watch4 series, and we expect that pattern to continue in 2022. If a high-end Galaxy Watch5 is in the cards, expect plenty of leaks to arrive throughout the next few months.

