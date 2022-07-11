The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is expected to land alongside the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and various other Samsung gadgets in the coming months. Leaks have started pouring in with us seeing the first photography of the upcoming smartwatch last week. Now, we’ve also seen the model numbers for all three Galaxy Watch5 models, and they’re directly from Samsung’s website.

WinFuture’s Roland Quandt spotted these (via 9to5Google), and the three models were found on the Samsung support website. Each of these has been spotted on different locations on Samsung’s website, with one from Denmark, one from Norway, and another written from The Netherlands. There’s no sign of these support pages on the English versions of Samsung’s website.

According to these listings, the Galaxy Watch 5 in a 40mm variant is codenamed the SM-R905F, while the 44mm is the SM-R915F. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in a 45mm size is the SM-925F. We don’t yet know what specific models these refer to besides their type and size. However, it’s thought these are the LTE versions as the Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth models all ended with a zero, and all of these numbers ended in a five.

There’s no other detail included in these support pages, but this is notable as it’s the first time we’ve seen the model numbers appear on the Samsung website. Expect to see many more leaks for each version of this smartwatch from various sources as we near release.

We don’t expect many significant design changes compared to the Galaxy Watch4 series, as the latest pictures of the Galaxy Watch5 look remarkably similar to the existing smartwatch. That big leak also suggested the rotating bezel is being dropped from the Galaxy Watch line.