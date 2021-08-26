Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series is really good. We've had ample time to test the Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, and we love both — in fact, they're both recipients of our Most Wanted award. You can't really go wrong with either watch, but you probably don't want to buy both. So how do you decide? Let's get into it.

What's different between the two? What's the same?

Galaxy Watch4 Galaxy Watch4 Classic Sizes 40mm, 44mm 42mm, 46mm Colors Black, Pink Gold (40mm only), Green (44mm only), Silver Black, Silver Display 40mm: 1.2" 396x396 OLED 44mm: 1.4" 450x450 OLED 42mm: 1.2" 396x396 OLED 46mm: 1.4" 450x450 OLED CPU Exynos W920 Exynos W920 RAM 1.5GB 1.5GB Storage 16GB 16GB Battery 40mm: 247mAh 44mm: 361mAh 42mm: 247mAh 46mm: 361mAh Connectivity NFC, GPS, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n NFC, GPS, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n Water resistance IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G compliant IP68 certified, MIL-STD-810G compliant OS "Wear OS Powered by Samsung" "Wear OS Powered by Samsung" UI One UI Watch 3 One UI Watch 3 Health sensors Heart rate, EKG, bioelectrical impedance Heart rate, EKG, bioelectrical impedance

There's not much that differentiates the two devices. The watches have more similarities than differences: they've got the same smooth, 60Hz displays, the same sensors, the same Samsung-built chipset, the same storage, the same batteries, and the same RAM. They also run the same software and should get all the same updates.

The differences are largely down to materials and aesthetics. The Watch4's case is made of aluminum, and it gets two exclusive color options that might make Classic owners jealous: pink for the 40 mm and green for the 44. It generally has a more svelte, athletic look — think Samsung's prior Galaxy Watch Active models.

The Watch4 Classic, meanwhile, has a chunkier, stainless steel case, and the physical rotating bezel longtime fans love Samsung wearables for (the non-Classic version mimics this functionality with a touch-sensitive bezel). That rotating bezel may also help protect the display — the non-Classic Watch4's face is completely flat.

Between the two sizes of each watch, the only differences are the sizes of the display and the battery — each smaller watch has a 1.2" OLED display with a resolution of 396 x 396, while the larger models have 1.4" 450 x 450 OLED screens. The smaller watches house 247 mAh batteries, and the bigger ones pack significantly beefier 361 mAh cells. Samsung says all Watch4 models can last up to 40 hours on a charge, but in our reviews, we found the smaller versions don't quite make it there. But given the discrepancy in battery size, the larger 44- and 46-millimeter models should last you longer between top ups.

How much do they cost?

With two trim levels, each available in two sizes and in either Wi-Fi or LTE varieties, there are a lot of different SKUs on offer here. Let's break it down.

Galaxy Watch4 Galaxy Watch4 Classic 1.2" display, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi $250 $350 1.2" display with LTE $300 $400 1.4" display, Bluetooth/Wi-Fi $280 $380 1.4" display with LTE $330 $430

For each watch, you can expect to shell out an additional $50 for the mobile data-enabled version that can function independently of your phone over any of the major wireless networks. Likewise, moving from any SKU of the regular Watch4 to the equivalent Classic version is a $100 upcharge.

We've started to see prices come down across all models, though — it's not unusual to see street prices $30 or more off MSRP. So if you're put off by the cost, keep an eye out for sales.

So which is the better buy?

It depends on your priorities, but for most people, I'd have to recommend the regular Galaxy Watch4. It's $100 cheaper than the Watch4 Classic, and all you're missing out on is the steel case and physical rotating bezel. Everything else — battery life (among like sizes), display quality, performance, you name it — is identical. Unless you want a more traditional-looking smartwatch or really can't live without that clicky goodness (an entirely defensible position!), there's not much reason to pay extra.

The Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic are now available from pretty much everywhere that sells smartwatches. Click any of the links below to grab one.

