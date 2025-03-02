Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 8 / 10 $406 $650 Save $244 The Galaxy Watch Ultra has earned major praise, landing it a spot as one of our top smartwatches of 2025. It’s sleek, loaded with high-end features, and while it might not be for everyone, the current price of $406—a whopping $244 off its original price—makes it a total steal. $420 at Best Buy $420 at Samsung $406 at Amazon

Smartwatches have become a must-have, blending into daily life with features that keep you connected and on top of your health. Whether it's tracking your fitness stats or keeping notifications in check, these wearables do it all. And when it comes to top-tier smartwatches for Android, the Galaxy Watch Ultra stands out with its premium design and powerhouse performance.

Currently, you can grab the Galaxy Watch Ultra (LTE) for as low as $406, marking a huge drop from its original $650 price tag. At 37% off, this is the lowest it’s ever been. Plus, other colors are getting big discounts too, with Titanium Gray at $413 and Titanium Silver at $417.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra?