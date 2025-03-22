Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $325 $650 Save $325 The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's most premium wearable to date. It's made for outdoor athletes, offering a huge battery, durable materials, and quick access to exercise tracking. Right now, you can score $325 off with Samsung's latest trade-in deal. $325 at Samsung

You really can't go wrong with the Galaxy Watch Ultra because it's a wearable that manages to really deliver when it comes to the experience. Not only do you get a unique design, but it also feels good on the wrist, thanks to its sleek design and use of premium materials. But the best part right now is that you can get one of the best Samsung smartwatches for less, thanks to this incredible trade-in promotion that knocks up to $325 off.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch Ultra?

When it comes to hardware, the Galaxy Watch Ultra only comes in one size at 47mm. This model features a large 1.5-inch AMOLED screen, which is protected by sapphire, and can reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness when needed. You're also getting premium materials here with a titanium case that provides the perfect balance when it comes to weight and durability.

The watch is powered by a Samsung Exynos W1000 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Naturally, you also get a wealth of sensors that can track your health and fitness metrics, along with sleep and stress levels as well. The watch is perfect for those that like to get a run in, and can even handle more robust workouts as well.

There's built-in GPS so that you can keep your runs on track, or find your way back if you happen to lose the trail when out hiking. And you won't have to worry about getting caught in the rain or going for a swim; the watch has an IP68 rating that will protect it against dust and moisture. In addition, the watch runs Google's WearOS, which offers an expansive list of apps that can expand its capabilities.

And just in case you want to keep this as your main communication tool, you'll have that option since this watch packs LTE connectivity. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with the Galaxy Watch Ultra. While we've seen it on sale before, the latest promotion from Samsung offers up to $325 off with eligible trade-in.

Not all devices will be eligible, but it's worth checking out if you have an older wearable you want to get rid of. The elevated values of devices could make it worth your while. If you don't have anything to trade in, Samsung is still offering $230 off the price of the watch for a limited time.