When you think about the best options for Android smartwatches, Samsung's Galaxy Watch series checks almost all the boxes. The Galaxy Watch 5, while great, still lacked certain health features at launch, but a future update will bring one essential function for users concerned about their hearts.

In the upcoming One UI 5 Watch, watches that receive the software update will be able to start notifying users about irregular heart rhythms. The feature received FDA clearance this week and will work in conjunction with the electrocardiogram function to inform users if their heart rate goes too high or too low.

The feature won't turn on automatically, however, as users will have to find and activate it in the Samsung Health Monitor app. The watch will then track heart rhythms and send out a warning if it finds any abnormalities. It will check for atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia, which can lead to an increased likelihood of suffering from a stroke, heart failure, or many other cardiovascular ailments.

One UI 5 Watch will launch later this year and will only be available to download on all recent models going back to the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung hasn't announced its upcoming slate of smartwatches, but recent leaks suggest a whole slew of improvements could be on the way. The Galaxy Watch 5 was a minor upgrade over its predecessor, but the sixth edition could move the needle even more by packing a modern processor. A larger display and smaller bezels could also be on the horizon, but we're worried about what that may do to the already spotty battery life on the watch.

Samsung is expected to reveal new hardware at this summer's Galaxy Unpacked event, but it might come a bit sooner than usual.