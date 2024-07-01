Summary Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 may include an Advanced Glycation Endproduct (AGE) index for health tracking.

Code found in the Samsung Health app suggests the company will partner with Diagnoptics to develop this feature.

Separately, data sharing between Samsung Health accounts may debut with the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

When it comes to health tracking, Apple has garnered much of the spotlight in the wearables market with its watch. With its different sensors and detection capabilities, the Apple Watch is often viewed as the standard when it comes to wellness tracking via smartwatches. However, manufacturers like Samsung haven't given up on their wearables. The Galaxy Watch has made many strides in recent years, and rumors suggest it’s about to get better.

As Samsung prepares to launch the Galaxy Watch 7, Android Authority spotted dormant code in the latest version of the Samsung Health app suggesting that the company may include an Advanced Glycation Endproduct (AGE) index. AGEs are often thought to play a critical role in the development of chronic age-related diseases. As of late, experts have begun to link AGEs to conditions like diabetes, stroke, and heart attack. After taking a closer look at the Samsung Health app, it appears that the company has partnered with Diagnoptics to develop the feature.

The evolution of AGE monitoring

Within the Samsung Health app, it seems that users will be able to create an index of readings from data gathered by their Galaxy Watch. More importantly, the technology would allow device owners to measure AGEs non-invasively — recent research suggests that AGEs have fluorescence that could make it easier to quantify. However, some forms of monitoring — such as the glucose monitoring done by diabetics — are still invasive.

Source: Samsung

The Apple Watch continues to be viewed as an industry standard when it comes to health tracking, but if these rumors are true, the Galaxy Watch isn’t far behind. Another feature that may debut with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 7 series is data sharing between Samsung accounts. This would allow users to approve others to view their recorded health data, a feature that is already notably present on the Apple Watch. Because it’s based on information associated with a Samsung account, rather than a single device, this feature may not be limited to the Galaxy Watch – the Galaxy Ring, for example, could record shareable data, too. These rumors haven’t been confirmed by Samsung, meaning nothing will likely be official until the Unpacked event.