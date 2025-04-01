Summary Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 has a slight battery upgrade from Watch 7, at 435mAh versus 425mAh.

Safety Korea certifications hint at model numbers SM-L330, SM-L335 (44mm) and SM-L320, SM-L325 (40mm) for Watch 8.

Watch 8 Classic is likely unified in size, potentially bringing back a physical rotating bezel.

The next generation of Samsung smartwatches is on the way. We've started seeing the Galaxy Watch 8 appearing in regulatory databases, which gives us a good idea of some of its key details. Most recently, we learned the new watch's battery will only be a little larger than the previous generation.

Safety Korea, a South Korean government regulator, has certified two new Samsung battery packs for the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (via Sammy Guru). Battery certifications are often one of the first solid clues of a new device in production.

Here's what the Galaxy Watch 8 certifications tell us