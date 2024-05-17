Summary Galaxy Watch 7 series leaks confirmed by FCC listings — model numbers suggest regular and LTE versions.

Galaxy Watch FE is likely to run WearOS, positioned between Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 7 series.

The upcoming Samsung Unpacked event rumored for July 10 may reveal more details about new wearables.

We're well into spring, and with August only a few months away, a slew of leaks and rumors surrounding the successors to Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 series are starting to appear. While we already know a lot about Samsung's upcoming wearables, likely to be called the Galaxy Watch 7 series, new information in the form of FCC listings solidifies its existence and gives us some insight about potential model numbers.

The new FCC listings, as spotted by Droid Life, suggest the existence of the Galaxy Watch 7 in Bluetooth and LTE versions, alongside the often-rumored Galaxy Watch FE. The model numbers mentioned include SM-L300, SM-L305, SM-L310, SM-L315, and SM-R861. Considering that the last-gen Galaxy Watch 6 had a similar model number naming scheme, it is likely that the SM-L prefixed model numbers are for the regular Galaxy Watch 7. Find a breakdown below.

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm/Wi-Fi): SM-R930 = Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm/Wi-Fi): SM-L300

= Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm/Wi-Fi): Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm/Wi-Fi) SM-R940 = Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm/Wi-Fi): SM-L310

= Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm/Wi-Fi): Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm/LTE): SM-R935 = Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm/LTE): SM-L305

= Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm/LTE): Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm/LTE): SM-R945 = Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm/LTE): SM-L315

While the FCC listings don't explicitly list product names for the model numbers, they do indicate that the SM-L300 and SM-L310 models only support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, while the SM-L305 and SM-L315 offer cellular connectivity.

The SM-R861 model number, however, comes as a curveball. Previous rumors have indicated that the Galaxy Watch 7 series will have a Pro model, but those have been reported to be numbered SM-L700 and SM-L705 by SamMobile. SM-R861 is likely the model number for the new Galaxy Watch FE.

From what we know so far, the FE watch is expected to run WearOS with top-of-the-line features bundled in an affordable package. It will likely be positioned close to the Galaxy Watch 6, but below the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series. Further, the FCC listing suggests that it was tested for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, suggesting that the FE model will not support LTE.

The Galaxy Watch FE could also be named Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)

Alternatively, the upcoming Galaxy Watch FE could also be positioned close to the 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4 series. This sentiment was echoed by credible leaker Max Jambor back in April, who went as far as saying that the wearable will be called Galaxy Watch 4 (2024), and not Galaxy Watch FE. This, on paper, does make sense, considering that the Watch FE's model number SM-R861 resembles the model numbers of the Galaxy Watch 4 (SM-R860x).

Whatever might be the case, it looks like the upcoming wearable series' launch is right around the corner. Samsung's next Unpacked event is rumored to take place on Wednesday, July 10, and we'll likely hear a lot more about the Watch 7 series and the elusive Watch FE as we approach the date.