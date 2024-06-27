Summary The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Ultra may be announced soon with bolder designs that we've already seen before from Apple.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro may feature new looks that are also inspired by Apple's AirPods.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to cost around $252, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may cost $335.

Smartwatches have seen some of the bigger smart-device revolutions over the last decade or so, and Apple, Samsung, and most recently, Google, have been some of the biggest brands getting involved in their manufacturing. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 came out around a year ago, and while we liked it, it didn’t develop any bold changes that made it worth an upgrade for people who already had the Galaxy Watch 5. It seems like the next generation of smartwatches for Samsung will be a much bolder departure from its norm, however, as the Galaxy Watch 7 is rumored to launch alongside an Ultra variant, both of which have just had their renders leaked.

Well-reputable leaker Evan Blass, who goes as @evleaks on X, unveiled some leaked renders of the upcoming lineup of smart devices in Samsung’s catalog. Among the leaked images, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is shown in its rumored white band and army green band configurations, and the highly-anticipated Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra (which has not been announced and doesn’t have an official name yet) is shown with an orange band and a dark gray band. No specs are shared, but we’ve already talked about some of the latest rumors of the lineup’s new 3nm 5-core Exynos chip. The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra body looks extremely similar to the Apple Watch Ultra line, even down to the band itself. Imitation is the best form of flattery, we guess.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are getting a shakeup, too

(Source: @evleaks on X)

The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra aren’t the only two devices to have their renders leaked. Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have seemingly been leaked as well, and they also represent a sharp visual change from past Samsung earbuds. Instead of the Galaxy Buds 2 line’s large egg-shaped housing, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro look like they’ll both have long stems in both a white variation and a gray variation, Samsung’s typical look. Continuing with the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra’s heavy Apple inspiration, it’s easy to say that Samsung borrowed the Apple look again for its latest earbuds. The Pro version looks like it’ll have silicone tips, while the non-pro version won’t, just like Apple’s AirPods versions.

(Source: @evleaks on X)

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to cost around $335 at launch, but we don’t yet have any clue about the Galaxy Buds 3’s price. Thanks to a since-removed Amazon Canada listing, the Galaxy Watch 7’s price is expected to be at around $252, making it cheaper than the Watch 6. We don’t have pricing info for the undoubtedly more expensive model in the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. The Galaxy Watch FE was announced by Samsung earlier in June, and while it won’t have all the features of the Watch 7’s models, it’s still a solid option for people looking to get into the Samsung smartwatch ecosystem at a cheaper cost.