Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 $230 $320 Save $90 The Galaxy Watch 7 is our top smartwatches for several great reasons. Those looking to buy a wearable should definitely consider this model, especially if you can find it on sale. With that said, the Bespoke Edition is now available its lowest price on Amazon. $230 at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now. Not only are you getting something that looks good, but it also delivers when it comes to fitness and health tracking features. For these reasons and more, the watch takes the top spot, beating out competitors like OnePlus, Google, Garmin, and others.

And while the retail price of the watch is fair, we often recommend buying it when you can find it at a steep discount. With that said, the Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition is now on sale from Amazon, with a discount that knocks $90 off its retail price. This is the cheapest price we've seen for this watch, at just $230, which makes it the perfect time to buy.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?