Alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, Samsung is also planning to introduce new smartwatches. Rumors have been floating around the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Watch 6 Classic with its rotating bezel, which are set to be Samsung's next big smartwatch entries. They haven't leaked as thoroughly as Samsung's foldable phones have, but we know a thing or two about them, including that they will be landing on store shelves pretty, pretty soon. Now, thanks to fresh leaks, we know what they will be packing inside — and there are a few changes to highlight here.

Specifications of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have been revealed thanks to reliable leaker SnoopyTech, giving us a detailed look at the hardware Samsung should be featuring on its next smartwatches.

One of the most notable changes is the new silicon — more specifically, we should be getting an Exynos W930 chip inside. The Galaxy Watch 5 series was powered by the Exynos W920, which also powered 2021's Galaxy Watch 4. That chip was due for a change, and it seems we're finally getting it. In both watches, the chip will be paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, which seems about okay given it's a smartwatch.

The Watch 6 will come in 40mm and 44mm presentations along with 43mm and 47mm presentations for the Watch 6 Classic — the latter of which would be Samsung's biggest watch ever. The two smaller presentations will come with a 300mAh battery, while the two bigger ones will bump that up to 450mAh.

The watches will also have IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certification, and they will be able to withstand submersions of up to 50 meters. They will also come with a pedometer, SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitor with ECG support, and a temperature sensor, so they should support all the same features as the Watch 5 series. And of course, the Watch 6 Classic will re-introduce the rotating bezel, which is what most of you are probably excited about.

We'll know more about these watches once they launch next week, so keep an eye out for the upcoming Unpacked conference if you're interested in buying them.