Samsung leads the pack of the best Android smartwatches with its Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro duo refining an already very successful wearable. However, the iconic rotating bezel, which we've seen on the Galaxy Watch lineup for a while now, got the boot with this latest generation. Fortunately, a recent revelation by a tech YouTuber indicated that Samsung might rectify this oversight and restore the rotating bezel for the Galaxy Watch 6. Now a notable source is now chiming in with additional support for that idea.

As per Ice Universe on Twitter, not only will Samsung bring back the rotating bezel on the top-end version of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, but it could also be quite narrow and unobtrusive. Assuming the manufacturer follows a similar launch timeline as the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, it may reveal the new models at a Galaxy Unpacked event sometime in August.

The same source has previously mentioned that Samsung would be upping the display size on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to 1.47 inches while correspondingly tweaking screen resolution. We may not get a Pro version at all this year, with Samsung returning to Classic on the higher-end, while the base model would be known simply as the Galaxy Watch 6. We've also heard that the next-gen Galaxy Watch could be upgrading to an Exynos W980 chipset, touted to be at least 10% faster than the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5's Exynos W920 SoC.

Samsung's yet-to-be-scheduled Unpacked event in August is also rumored to play host to its 2023 foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which have been a frequent part of leaks over the past few weeks. But if recent rumors are accurate, manufacturers like Motorola and even Google could launch their respective foldables ahead of August, creating some headaches for the South Korean electronics juggernaut.