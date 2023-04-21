Though the Samsung Galaxy Watch series ranks among our favorite Android smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 didn't offer any processor-related upgrades over its predecessor. Several leaks have already indicated that the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 6 could feature a larger display, but new rumors show it could also include a faster chipset.

Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 boasted the same Exynos W920 processor, but the sixth generation wearable could potentially add the newer Exynos W980 which is allegedly 10% faster, SamMobile reports. Despite the whispers of this new chipset, no further details regarding the CPU and GPU configurations have leaked. The tech blog also claims that Samsung's new processor could include stronger battery life. Given the Galaxy Watch 6 may also sport a bigger screen, it's not a guarantee that the battery optimization could be as impactful as the report suggests.

Rumors have also swirled around that the tech company will bring back the rotating bezel, albeit much narrower, on the Galaxy Watch 6. Samsung has yet to officially unveil its new smartwatches, but all signs point to a reveal happening at their Unpacked event later this year.

Until then, people who are interested in purchasing a current-gen Galaxy Watch 5 have plenty of reason to do so, as Samsung finally activated the watch's temperature sensor which could be immensely useful for people tracking their menstrual cycles. Even beyond the tech giant's consistent feature updates, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro dipped below $400 making the purchase easier to digest for those looking for a good deal.

To no one's surprise, Samsung is also working on the next iteration of its Galaxy Z Fold devices which could include an upgraded hinge more in line with its international competition than previous models. Now that alternative foldable devices exist, Samsung has to make its products stand out.