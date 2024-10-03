Despite the Galaxy Watch 7 becoming the best smartwatch you can buy in 2024, a previous generation Samsung smartwatch has still managed to stick around on our "best of" list, claiming a spot for not only offering a great experience but also offering a classic look. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a wearable that really does look the part when it comes to a classic watch, with its circular design and physical rotating bezel.

It's also backed with some great tech, capable of tracking health, fitness, and wellness metrics, while also keeping you connected whenever you're on the go. For the most part, you really can't ask for much more when it comes to a smartwatch, and for a limited time, you can score the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for a great price, with a discount that drops it down to the lowest we've seen. This deal comes directly from Amazon, with the retailer charging just $298 for the 47mm model, which is 31% off its current retail price.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic?

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is just one of those devices that really delivers above expectations. This model comes with a large 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by Samsung's Exynos W930 processor that's paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Beyond the specifications here, the important thing to know is that you're going to be getting an experience that's buttery smooth with software updates that will keep it current and up to date.

In addition to the above, the watch packs a variety of sensors that can track your heart rate, stress, sleep and other aspects of your life. And if you're someone that likes to work out or just go for a little run around the block, the Galaxy Watch Classic can also handle that too. When it comes to battery life, this model packs a 425mAh battery that is rated for all-day use. And in our review, we found that this watch didn't disappoint, providing excellent battery life lasting all-day.

Of course, you can always navigate the menus using the responsive touchscreen, but you can also use the physical rotating bezel whenever you can't access the screen. This added perk makes it great for navigating the menus when outdoors, in bad weather, or when you have your gloves on. While the watch presents a more robust look, it's still quite sleek, making it perfect for any occasion. As stated before, the real highlight here is that it's now down to a fantastic price, coming in at just $298.

If you need something sleeker, go with the Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 $190 $330 Save $140 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is surely one of the best Android watches available, especially if you are already in the Samsung ecosystem. With a sapphire crystal display, Exynos W930 processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to a 425mAh battery, this watch is built to be a solid performer. $190 at Amazon

And if the Watch 6 Classic isn't really to your liking, and you're looking for something with similar specifications and features, but just want a cleaner and simpler look, we suggest giving the Galaxy Watch 6 a try. The watch can now be had for $190 from Amazon, which is 43% below its retail price, making it an absolute steal. This is for the 44mm model, which is a touch smaller than the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

You still get the same great screen, excellent power and battery life, along with software updates that will keep it current for quite some time. The major difference is its appearance, which is notably more simple. Regardless of which one you choose, you're still going to be getting a great watch at a fantastic price. Just make sure to grab these deals quickly as they won't be around for long. Of course, if you're looking for the latest, the Galaxy Watch 7 is going to be a fantastic option.