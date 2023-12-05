Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $360 $430 Save $70 For a great, all-around Wear OS smartwatch that won't break the bank, we like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It has and does everything you'd want in an Android wearable, and it is an excellent deal at $70 off. $360 at Best Buy

This year has really flown by, and all of a sudden it's the first week in December. That means time is running out to get your holiday shopping done, and to take advantage of holiday-related sales. Fortunately, you can still snag our pick for the best Android smartwatch of 2023 at a massive discount. As part of its Deal of the Day promotion, Best Buy has marked the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down $70. The discount only applies to the black version of the 47mm option.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Most folks shouldn't need much of a sales pitch here but, this is our favorite smartwatch, at one of the best prices we've ever seen — but for those that do need more of a nudge, we're happy to oblige. The biggest selling point for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is that it nails all the fundamentals. It has a nice, vivid display, the performance is buttery-smooth, and the battery life is strong. In our testing of the larger 47mm model, we were able to get more than two full days of battery life on a single charge, with AOD (always on display) on, which is well above average for a full-blown smartwatch. Turn the AOD off, and you should be able to get through a weekend trip, charger-free.

Other features we like a lot in the Watch 6 Classic include the rotating bezel, which makes scrolling and navigating through menus on Wear OS 4 a breeze, and the bounty of health and fitness sensors. In addition to the typical health tracking stuff, the Classic can give you detailed feedback about your running form, tell you how much water you need to drink to fully rehydrate after a run, and it can even put together a customized sleep coaching program. The watch is also built to take a beating, with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display cover, and an IP68-rating for protection against dust and water.

The Watch 6 Classic comes in two sizes, 43mm and 47mm, as well as GPS and GPS + Cellular configurations, but not all are discounted right now. If you're okay with a bigger watch size, the 47mm has a bigger display and a bigger, longer-lasting battery. Whichever model you decide to go with, just make sure you decide quickly. We don't know when we'll see a discount of this size on Samsung's flagship wearable again.