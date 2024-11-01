Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $275 $430 Save $155 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers the style of a traditional watch with the fitness and health features we've come to expect in a smartwatch. $275 at Amazon

We've seen quite a few smartwatches come on the market recently, which means it could be a great time to find some savings on previous generation wearables. Today, it is favoring the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which Amazon has marked down to $275. This is nearly an all-time low price, with savings of $155 from its original retail price of $430. This deal is on the 47mm version of the Watch 6 Classic, which means it's now even cheaper than the 43mm version of the smartwatch.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic?

While the base model Galaxy Watch 7 is now on the market, Samsung has made no announcement of a Galaxy Watch 7 Classic, which allows the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to keep the title of newest kid on the block when it comes to Samsung watches with a physical rotating bezel.

It has plenty of features everyone looks for in a smartwatch, especially when it comes to health and fitness tracking. You can track just about any workout with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, as it recognizes more than 90 exercises that include running and swimming.

This smartwatch will also give you insights on duration, distance, calories burned, and more. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is also a good smartwatch to turn to if you're looking to create a health routine or monitor various aspects of your daily health.

It has an advanced BIA sensor and the watch can provide readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and body mass index. The heart monitor is another main feature, and it continually scans your heart rate to detect irregular rhythms that can lead to serious complications.

One feature most smartwatch shoppers won't hit the checkout line without is a sleep monitor. If that's you, don't hesitate with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It not only monitors your sleep but also provides sleep coaching that helps you develop better sleep habits.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the perfect smartwatch for those that want a good mix of tech, and a classic look that allows the watch to pass as a traditional timepiece. You can grab the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at Amazon for $275, which is more than $150 in savings and nearly its all-time low price.