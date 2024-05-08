Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Buy one, get one free The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is surely one of the best Android watches available, especially if you are already in the Samsung ecosystem. With a sapphire crystal display, Exynos W930 processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to a 425mAh battery, this watch is built to be a solid performer. $300 at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy in 2024. Not only does the watch maintain what people loved about its predecessor, but it also brings new and meaningful changes, like a brighter screen, faster processor, and welcome software enhancements. And while we've seen some great deals on this watch over the past few months, nothing comes close to this deal that gets you one for free.

Sure, we've seen BOGO deals in the past, but there was always some kind of string attached, like having to sign up for wireless service. With this deal from Samsung, you just buy one Galaxy Watch 6, and you'll be able to add another one to your cart for free. You get to choose the size and the color, making this a perfect promo if you want to gift one to a friend or family member.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 6?

The Galaxy Watch 6 offers a sleek, light, and comfortable design that can be dressed up or down, making it quite versatile and well suited for all occasions. The watch is constructed using aluminum and sapphire glass, with the option of two sizes, coming in at 40 and 44mm. The former houses a 1.31-inch display, while the latter comes with a slightly larger screen that measures 1.47 inches.

In addition to the touchscreen, you can also navigate menus using the digital bezel that surrounds the outer edge of the display, or the two physical buttons that are on the case. When it comes to the internals, you're going to get a powerful Samsung Exynos processor that's paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

While the hardware is great, software also plays a big part here, with Google's Wear OS doing the heavy lifting by providing a fantastic app ecosystem. And while this smartwatch can be paired with any Android device, you're going to get the best results if you're using it with a Samsung smartphone. Just something to look out for when you're buying this BOGO deal.

As stated before, this is the best deal we've seen on the Galaxy Watch 6. So if you've been looking to purchase a new smartwatch, jump on this deal while it lasts, because it won't be around for long. Just make sure to add the second Galaxy Watch before you check out. It will be listed as a free option in the "Limited time bundle offers section" towards the bottom of the page. You can see what it looks like in the image above.