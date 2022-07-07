Samsung currently dominates the Wear OS market, all thanks to the excellent Galaxy Watch4 running Wear OS 3. With the watch's first anniversary fast approaching, many users are now looking forward to the launch of its successor—the Galaxy Watch5. Leaks have already revealed pretty much everything about the wearable, including the death of the handy rotating bezel and the addition of a new Pro model to the lineup. Despite all the rumors, a lack of Galaxy Watch5 renders meant we didn't know much about the upcoming smartwatch pair's design. Now, high-resolution GIFs of the watch have been shared online, revealing the design from all angles.

The 3D renders of the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro come from 91Mobiles and Evan Blass. The site refers to these renders as "official", but it hasn't shared the exact source so we're not certain where these images come from. The GIFs show the regular Galaxy Watch5—codenamed Heart—featuring a design similar to the Watch4. Design changes are difficult to spot in the renders. Reportedly, the watch will come in two sizes and LTE or Bluetooth-only configurations. It should be available in many colors, including black, white, and a light blue shade.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro renders show off a beefier wearable with a more premium look. Rumors indicate the watch could feature a sapphire glass and a titanium body, seemingly explaining its more premium style in the renders. As for the thickness, a beefy 572mAh battery—a 60% bump from the Galaxy Watch4—might be the reason behind that. The smartwatch will purportedly be available in black or gray titanium colors. Unlike the regular model, the Watch5 Pro is likely to only arrive in one case size.

The renders seemingly confirm the demise of the rotating bezel, with Samsung likely employing an on-screen bezel as seen on the standard Galaxy Watch 4 and other older Samsung watches like the Galaxy Watch Active series.

Both smartwatches should launch running Wear OS 3.5 with One UI Watch 4.5 on top. Leaked screenshots have already given us a glimpse at all the new watches and enhancements the updated skin would include. Samsung is also running a One UI Watch 4.5 beta program for the Galaxy Watch4 series, which is likely in preparation for this new wearable series.

If Samsung's record is anything to go by, its upcoming wearables could debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 at an Unpacked event in August.

