Summer is the season of wearables — strap one on your wrist, pop in those buds, and leave that bulky phone at home. Modern fitness trackers and smartwatches are more full-featured than ever, and from mobile payments to listening to your favorite music, there's tons you can get done while out and about, even without a data connection.

While you've got plenty of great smartwatches to choose from, Samsung makes some of the very best around, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the king of its lineup. Today's offer is a limited-time flash deal, scoring you $80 off the regular retail price, bringing things down to $370 for the standard Wi-Fi model, or $420 for the cellular-enabled LTE edition. Better still, Samsung is feeling crazy generous about trade-ins, and offers a guaranteed $120 credit for literally any smartwatch in any condition (see, you knew that Moto 360 was worth holding on to).

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Smartwatches have historically been so riddled with compromises that it's been challenging to confidently recommend many — but that situation seriously started changing when Samsung introduced the stellar Galaxy Watch 4. Last year, the company followed that up with the equally awesome Watch 5 series, including the new Pro model we're checking out today.

Compared to the standard Watch 5, it's easy to immediately appreciate the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as the more robust option, with that premium titanium body and a raised bezel to give the already very durable sapphire glass screen an extra measure of protection. Probably the biggest upgrade, though, is in terms of endurance, and with a 590mAh battery the Watch 5 Pro shouldn't have any problem giving you a couple days usage between charges.

Normally, the $450 sticker price makes the Watch 5 Pro a non-starter for all but the most committed smartwatch fans — and that's what makes today's deal so very appealing. Act fast and you'll save an instant $80, but when you tack on the trade-in credit is when things really start getting tempting. Even your old Fitbit is worth $120 to Samsung, bringing this offer down to as low as $250, all-in. Don't miss your chance to grab this deal while you can.