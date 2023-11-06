Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $294 $500 Save $206 The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Samsung's first Pro smartwatch, and it's every bit deserving of the moniker. With today's discount, you can get the titanium 5 Pro with LTE for under $300. $294 at Amazon

Shopping for a new smartwatch can be a bit intimidating these days. There are so many options to choose from, each offering their own mashup of design and features, and of course no one wants to overspend. But things just got a bit more simple with this Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro deal. The watch sits on our list of the best Android smartwatches thanks to its premium build and impressive battery life, and right now you can pick up the gray LTE model at its all-time low price of $294.

Why the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is worth your money

The first thing we should highlight is that the Watch 5 Pro is a big, outdoorsy smartwatch. If you're looking for something smaller, with maybe a more classic design, you're probably going to want to look elsewhere. But if you're ok with the bigger 45mm display, and you want something with good battery life and a ton of features, you're not going to get much better than this at its current sale price.

What kind of features does it have, you ask. For starters the case is made of titanium, which is more durable than the aluminum or stainless steel used in other smartwatches, and the display is covered is sapphire crystal glass. This thing is built to take a beating. The Watch also has GPX map (off-road) support for activities like hiking, and in our testing, the battery easily reached 3 days with mixed usage. All of this is of course in addition to the normal Wear OS 4/One UI 5 Watch features.

There aren't many caveats worth mentioning here, other than its massive size. In our review we noted that we didn't like how expensive the watch was at $450 ($500 with LTE), and we took issue with its clunky default band. But the good news is that today's $200+ discount virtually eliminates the first issue, and we have a roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands to help resolve the second. Just don't wait too long to make your decision—there's no telling how long this price will be available.