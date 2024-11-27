Key Takeaways The Stable One UI 6 Watch update began rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 6 series earlier this week, and it has now begun appearing on the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

The One UI 6 Watch update brings exciting new features to Galaxy Watches, including the Energy Score metric, Wellness Tips, enhanced Sleep Insights, and more.

Owners can update their Galaxy Watch 5 via Galaxy Wearable app or directly on the watch. One UI 6 Watch for Galaxy Watch 4 series is expected soon.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 were the first wearables ever to offer Google's Wear OS 5 with One UI 6 Watch. The new OS doesn't just bring exciting new watch faces, but also a range of health features powered by Galaxy AI, including the likes of Energy Score metrics, Wellness Tips, enhanced Sleep Insights, Functional Threshold Power, custom workouts, and more.

Those who joined the One UI 6 Watch beta have had access to these features for a while now, while Watch 6 users started gaining access to the stable release as an OTA update earlier this week, soon after Samsung announced the rollout.

In its announcement, Samsung said that the update will first land on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, followed by older models. At the time, the South Korean tech giant didn't offer a timeframe for older models, though it looks like users wouldn't have to wait too long to try out what One UI 6 Watch has to offer.

As highlighted by X (Twitter) user @UndiedGamerGFX, via @theonecid, the stable update has already landed on their Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, carrying the software version R920XXU1CXK1. Other users in the thread also reported gaining access.

If you're a Galaxy Watch 5 owner, you should keep an eye out for the update notification. Once available, to update your watch, head to the Galaxy Wearable app on your companion smartphone and tap on Watch Settings → Watch software update → Download and install.

Alternatively, you can also update the wearable without a companion device by heading to Settings on your Galaxy Watch and tapping Software update. Tap Download and install, and your Galaxy Watch should automatically reboot and begin updating. The substanial update has been reported to be roughly 1.5GB in size.

If the rollout continues at the same pace, Galaxy Watch 4 series users can expect the update to land on their wearables by the first week of December, if not earlier.