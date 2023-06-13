Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $230 $330 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition includes all the things we love from the top-ranked smartwatch, such as a beautiful display and an array of health sensors, as well as some golf-exclusive features. It would make a great Father's Day gift at this discounted price. $230 at Amazon

With Father's Day mere days away, there perhaps isn't a more appropriate deal to talk about right now than this one on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition. The Watch 5 is the current top pick in our best Android smartwatches roundup thanks to its impressive display and solid performance, and the Golf Edition adds some unique design details and a one-year Golf Caddy subscription. It's also the only Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale, so if you want to give your dad the gift of connected health and seeing notifications without having to figure out what room in the house he left his phone in, this is the deal for you. (And he left it in the bathroom. Again.)

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition

Let's start off by talking about the Galaxy Watch 5 itself because even if you're not the biggest golf fan, this is still our favorite Wear OS smartwatch at a great price. The 40mm wearable features a beautiful 1.19" AMOLED display, and it includes almost everything you'd want in a fitness tracker. It's covered in tough Sapphire Crystal Glass, waterproof to 50m, can track your sleep, and is loaded with sensors for tracking things like your workouts and heart rate. Plus, you get all the benefits of Wear OS, including wireless payments — through Google Wallet and Samsung Pay — tons of great third-party apps, interactive notifications, and much more.

As for the additional Golf Edition stuff, you get a golf-themed design, with a two-tone black and white band, exclusive watch face, and stylish green Home button. You also get a one-year Smart Caddie subscription, allowing you to input shots and check distances without having to pull out your phone for every single stroke. This helps you better understand which club to use at a given location, and where to hit your ball, so it really can improve your golf game. Smart Caddie isn't the only app in the golf market — the one we've tested more is GolfPad GPS, which is okay, but only shows distances on the watch rather than a visual of the course layout — but even if your dad uses something else, so long as it has a Wear OS app, it'll work on here better than any other Android smartwatch.

It's worth mentioning that a couple of health features require a Samsung phone to be paired to the Watch 5 — most notably the ECG monitoring and new irregular heartbeat notifications — but for 90% of the features, you'll be fine using it with any modern Android phone.

The new Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to launch in a few months, and that may be worth waiting on for those after the bleeding edge of wearables. But for everyone else, the Watch 5 is the best Wear OS smartwatch you can buy right now. Grab this Golf Edition while you can, at this price, and if you really don't like the black and white band, we have some great alternatives for you in our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands.