Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $99 $380 Save $281 The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might've fetched a premium price when it first launched, but nowadays, you're bound to find a good deal on it if you can find it in stock. With that said, we found a great discount on the watch that drops it down to just $99. $99 at Walmart

There are plenty of smartwatches on the market, and some of the best ones, like the Galaxy Watch 7, are quite expensive, coming in with a starting price of $300. Of course, if you're shopping for your first smartwatch or just need something to hold you over until your next major purchase, you're probably not looking to spend so much at this exact moment. With that said, that doesn't mean you need to grab a smartwatch off the discount shelf that's not going to provide you with a great experience.

That's where a smartwatch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in with its timeless design and excellent hardware. But perhaps even more important is that, despite this watch being a few years old, it's still being supported. Samsung promised up to four years of major OS updates and five years of security updates for its Galaxy Watches, which means software support for the Watch 4 Classic until 2025. Now if all of this wasn't enough, let's get to the really good part, which is that this watch, with all its perks, can be had for a phenomenal price, with a recent discount that drops it down to just $99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic?

Close

So what makes this watch so special? Well, as you can see from the design, Samsung really hit the looks portion right out of the park. Not only do you get a classic design, but the watch also comes with a physical rotating bezel that can be used to interact with the UI and navigate menus. When it comes to the size, there are two options, but this model comes in at 46mm that features a large 1.4-inch AMOLED display.

The watch is powered by a Samsung Exynos W920 SoC that's paired with 1.5GB of RAM, and has just enough storage space at 16GB. Of course, you'll get the usual sensors that make up a smartwatch that can be used to measure your health and fitness metrics. And the watch gets some extra durability from the elements thanks to its IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810G certification.

In addition, you get a large 361mAh battery that can power this watch for over 24 hours and, as stated before, the software support is fantastic, with Samsung promising updates until 2025. We loved this watch when it was first released, and it's still a great option if you're someone that wants a smartwatch on a budget. You can grab the watch for just $99 direct from Walmart. But be quick, this deal won't be around for long.