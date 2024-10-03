Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $79 $380 Save $301 This is one of the best deals you're going to find on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long. $79 at Walmart

This is probably going to be one of the last chances to buy Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. While it's an older smartwatch, it's still quite good even in 2024, with the brand keeping things alive with new updates. Of course, you can always go with something that's much newer, but there's a good chance that you're going to be spending a lot more. So if you've been looking for a great smartwatch that's not going to hurt the wallet, this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal is going to be right up your alley.

For a limited time, you can score the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for just $79 directly from Walmart. That means you'll have peace of mind that this is brand new stock and has never been tampered with. Furthermore, since the retailer is already implementing its holiday return policies, you'll have until January 31, 2025 to return it. Just in case you're not really digging it or if you find a better deal on smartwatches during the upcoming holiday shopping season. But we don't think you'll be able to beat this deal as this is the lowest price we've seen for this smartwatch yet.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic?

This watch not only looks good, but it also offers some stellar features as well. This model comes in at 46mm, which means you're getting a larger screen, one that comes in at 1.4 inches. It's powered by a Samsung Exynos W920 SoC that's paired with 1.5GB of RAM. Furthermore, it also packs 16GB of internal storage, which is more than enough for downloading apps, watch faces, and even some music for offline listening.

The smartwatch also packs a variety of sensors that can track your heart rate and physical activities. In addition, you also get all-day use thanks to the large 361mAh battery, and the IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810G certification means that this watch can go wherever you need it to without skipping a beat. Perhaps best of all is that Samsung has promised updates for this watch until 2025.

So if you've been looking for an affordable smartwatch that really hits all the right points, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is going to be it. Just be sure to get it while it's still on sale, because this deal is one that you won't want to pass up. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can check out some of our current favorite smartwatches too.