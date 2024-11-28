Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $99 $144 Save $45 If you're looking for a Samsung Galaxy Watch on the cheap, then this one is going to be it. The Galaxy Watch 4 is sleek and powerful. With an abundance of health and wellness tracking features. Best of all, it only costs $99. $99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a sleek and powerful smartwatch that isn't going to cost a lot, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is going to be a great option. Not only does it look good, but it also supports a wealth of health and fitness tracking features.

Related Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review: Hard to say no It's not perfect, but it's the best Android wearable effort we've seen in years

The most crucial part is that Samsung still supports this watch, providing up to four years of updates. And for a limited time, you can pick up this smartwatch for an absolute steal as it drops to just $99.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 4?

The Galaxy Watch 4 may be a few years old, but that doesn't mean it can't keep up with the watches of today. It has a sleek and minimal design coming in at 40mm, and it's also quite lightweight thanks to its durable aluminum body.

In addition to the above, you get a beautiful AMOLED screen that's vibrant and crisp. And since it runs Wear OS, you'll get access to some of the best smartwatch apps available. Of course, Samsung also includes its own features that offer plenty of great health and fitness tracking features as well.

You get battery life that should be able to last a whole day with moderate use, and it's also quite rugged, with both MIL-STD-810G and an IP68 rating. This watch can go anywhere and keep you connected with alerts and notifications directly to your wrist. You can also take calls too, without pulling out your phone.

We gave this watch an 8.5 out of 10 when it was first released, and it's only gotten better with new software updates. It's the perfect smartwatch if you're on a budget with little to no compromises. Again, grab it for $99 while you can because this deal won't be around for very long. And if you want some other options, check out our Black Friday deals.