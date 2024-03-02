Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Save up to $220 This is the Android tablet you want if you're looking for massive size and power. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is now up to $220 off during the Discover Samsung Early Access sales event taking place this weekend. Save big while you can and take advantage of special financing and trade-in promotions. $1200 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is one of the best tablets on the market right now. This is the tablet you want to get if you're looking for one that has a large screen and can become a productivity powerhouse. As you can imagine, this flagship tablet doesn't come cheap, with a starting price of $1,1199.99.

With that said, you can now save big with the Discover Samsung Early Access event, taking up to $220 off the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for an extremely limited time on March 2 and March 3. So if you've been looking to buy it, grab it while you can, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra?

This is a tablet like no other, with a massive screen that comes in at 14.6 inches. You're getting brilliant and vibrant colors thanks to the AMOLED screen, which also features an impressive 120Hz refresh rate for that buttery smooth video.

When it comes to power, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra delivers, with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that's paired with either 12GB RAM or 16GB RAM. The 12GB RAM model comes with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, while the 16GB RAM model comes with 1TB.

In addition, you get a dual 13MP cameras on the rear, and a 13MP and 8MP camera on the front. You can expect all-day battery life with moderate use thanks to the tablet's massive 11,200mAh battery. Of course, you can always take productivity to a new level by combining the tablet with an S Pen stylus or pairing with a fantastic keyboard.

Of course, there are tons of other great accessories for the product as well. But if you want to protect it, you'll want to think about looking over some cases. With that said, if the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra looks to meet your needs, be sure to grab one right now, so you can save big. As mentioned before, this sales event won't last long, ending on March 3.