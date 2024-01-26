Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Save $70 w/ on-page coupon $830 $1000 Save $170 The Galaxy Tab S9+ is a powerhouse of a tablet with a beautiful 12.4" AMOLED display, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. Its only real downside is the expensive $1,000 price tag, but today's discount helps make things a little easier on your wallet. $830 at B&H Photo Video

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the current top pick in our guide to the best Android tablets. We really like its beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display, its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and the fact that it comes with an S Pen stylus. It sits in between the S9 and the S9 Ultra, and it's a great option for those shopping for a high-end, high-performance tablet, but don't need the biggest, most expensive option. At $1,000, it's still on the pricey side, but B&H Photo Video is offering a deal right now that knocks the price down to $830.

The $170 in savings comes from a combination of an instant discount and an on-page coupon, which is super easy to redeem. Just make sure that before you go to check out, you tap the Clip Coupon option, which should be located just below the price tag on the B&H product page. So between this $71 coupon and the $100 instant savings, your final price should be $829 before taxes—2-day shipping is free.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

If you're a hardware or specs person, there is a lot here to get excited about. The large display is of the AMOLED variety, which is absolutely gorgeous, and it has a 120Hz [adaptive] refresh rate, so you don't have to worry about jittery scrolling. As aforementioned, the performance is on point too. In addition to the Gen 2 Snapdragon 8, you also get 12GB of RAM, meaning apps fly open, and you can bounce around websites without lagging. We scored the tablet a 9 out of 10 in our review, and a big reason for that was because it's such a joy to use.

The S9+ is the perfect size for consuming media, and it's great for playing games. It's also good for doing things like taking notes and drawing, as the included S Pen is very responsive. Add in IP68-rated water resistance for durability and 4 fantastic-sounding stereo speakers, and there's really not much more you could want in a tablet. About the only thing you could ask for is a cheaper price tag, which you can get with today's deal. Grab the Galaxy Tab S9+ while you can, at this price, and once you've done that, be sure to check out our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ cases to protect your new investment.