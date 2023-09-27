Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $120 Savings + Free Keyboard Case! $800 $920 Save $120 Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S9 offers an impressive slate, delivering a powerful tablet that's great for gaming, media streaming, and so much more. With the 256GB model now $120 off, it's an excellent value made even better with the inclusion of a free keyboard case. Add the keyboard case via the Extra Savings option just under the price to take advantage of the offer! $800 at Amazon

It's easy to see why Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S9 series quickly topped the list as some of the best Android tablets money can buy right now. Powerful, intuitive, and pricey, these premium slates offer an experience that's hard to beat, with enough power under the hood to handle resource intensive use including gaming, streaming, editing, and more. The $800 price tag for the 256GB model is high, sure, but even then it's worth a purchase. However, Amazon's making it an absolute must-buy if you're after a top-performing tablet by offering up to $120 off on one of the best Samsung tablets available, but also throwing in a free keyboard case to boot.

Why this Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with free keyboard deal is worth your money

From a price perspective, $120 off the Galaxy Tab S9 is no joke. Amazon's discount is the largest this premium tablet has seen, potentially offering it at Black Friday deal pricing before we've even hit October. Considering what this tablet has to offer, this is a great opportunity to beat the holiday rush and get Samsung's latest tablet at an exceptional price point. However, there's an additional bonus with that discount that makes the deal even sweeter.

If you pick up the keyboard case along with your new tablet, Amazon's taking an additional $76 off the purchase. Might sound like an odd number, but when you realize that the keyboard case is on sale right now for $80, the total discount you receive on both items together even out to essentily give you the keyboard case for free. So not only are you getting the latest Samsung tablet at one heck of a price, you're getting one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 cases at no additional charge.

While the 128GB model is also on sale, and includes a discount on the keyboard case, the deal isn't nearly as enticing. The 128GB option is on sale for $760, a much lower $40 off compared to the $120 discount the 256GB model is receiving. That said, you're still technically getting the keyboard case for free along with the 128GB version. Considering you're getting a free storage upgrade by stepping up to the larger option, however, it's not really worth it. That said, if you've been waiting for the Galaxy Tab S9 to go one sale, this is you're chance to get it at a great price before the holiday shopping season.