Key Takeaways The new Galaxy Tab S10 models are compatible with last year's Galaxy Tab S9 cases and accessories.

Samsung's commitment to reducing e-waste is evident in the cross-compatibility of accessories.

Only Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra cases and accessories are compatible with the new tablets.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S10 tablets are not only gorgeous and powerful, they're also incredibly practical! Cases and accessories for the bigger Galaxy Tab S9 models will perfectly fit the new tablets. That includes both the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. That's called a win.

The Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra are the same size as their Tab S10 counterparts, and the cameras are in the same location (via Sam Mobile). This includes the Tab S9 Ultra keyboard cover that turns these tablets into ridiculously powerful laptops, and other accessories.

The base model Galaxy Tab S9 tablet cases do not fit. Only the Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra cases will transfer over. Samsung did not release a base Galaxy Tab S10 model this year.

Samsung's commitment to its customers

Last year's Galaxy Tab S9 seemed purposefully designed to not be compatible with any of the Galaxy Tab S8's accessories. Although the two tablets were similar in size and shape, the Tab S9's cameras were just slightly off from the Tab S8's, meaning cases couldn't be swapped between the two. The S Pen holder was a slighly different shape, as well, negating any camera cutout workarounds. People were forced to buy new cases.

This year's Galaxy Tab S10 seems to be aimed at giving customers exactly what they want. Samsung ditched the base model and went right to providing raw power and features with the Galaxy Tab S10+. Being able to port cases and keyboards over to the newer model is a huge win for everyone.

It's all about the e-waste

It's also more in-line with Samsung's commitment to reduce e-waste, a commitment which we mocked last year when we realized customers would have to purchase all new accessories. It seems Samsung got the message.

Customers can still purchase a new keyboard or case for their Galaxy Tab S10 if they've never owned a Tab S9. Samsung has upgraded their new Book Cover keyboard cases with a dedicated AI button for the Galaxy Tab S10. But it's nice to know that you don't need to if you don't want to.