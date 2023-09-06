Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $270 $430 Save $160 Samsung's 2020 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a solid budget-friendly tablet that may be a little bit overpriced at it's standard price tag, but an excellent value when it's $160 off. The largest discount and best value available is on the 128GB Chiffon Rose option, but all colors and storage options are currently on sale. $270 at Amazon

Samsung's S-series tablets are some of the best devices on the market for those looking at cheap tablets, since they offer such a good balance of affordability and premium features at a not-so-shocking price point for a Samsung device. It's a solid choice that won't quite break the bank, but still offers everything you'd expect from Samsung devices — a durable build, impressive screen and image quality, and a responsive interface.

That standard $430 price tag, however, can still be a bit high compared to other basic tablet options on the market, so a deal like this is worth a look. Amazon is offering a discount on all Galaxy Tab S6 Lite colors right now, but the Chiffon Rose option is down to an unbeatable $270 right now — a whopping $160 off the normal price.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is worth your money

Offering one of the best Samsung tablets for the price, the 2020 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite still tops charts as a solid yet basic tablet for adults and kids alike. If you're curious as to how exactly the 2020 model performs, the latest release of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a great benchmark. Differing only slightly from its previous iteration thanks to a processor upgrade, the two models are almost identical. They both feature an S Pen (as do all S-series tablets), the design is basically the same, and aside from the performance boost the latest version gets with the new Snapdragon 720G processor, both basically run on the same hardware.

So why would you go with the 2020 model over the 2022 option? Well, for starters it's just under half the price of the newest iteration. At $270, the 2020 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a tablet that blows anything else in the price range out of the water. It's smooth and responsive, and the included S Pen opens up the tablet's versatility greatly, allowing for use as a basic tablet for streaming, browsing, and even light gaming. The cheaper price also makes it a great kids tablet, and is the perfect companion to take for long car rides and trips.

Performance wise, this model will do well thanks to the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. It's powerful enough to tackle most applications with relative ease, however you'll start to notice a little bit of chugging with resource heavy applications and multitasking. However, the battery life is impressive for the device, offering upwards of 12-hours of use on a single charge. That varies of course depending on what you use it for, and can drain quite quickly when using more intensive applications such as drawing or editing apps. However, it's one of the stronger points of the tablet, offering plenty of usage time throughout the day as needed.

So even without the new processor found in the 2022 model, the 2020 version of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a reliable device that's great for the basics. You still get the S Pen to use as you please, and there's enough power under the hood to tackle most applications with ease. Plus, with up to $160 off depending on what option you go with, you can't beat the savings you'll get with this deal. If the Chiffon Rose color doesn't match your style, there's enough of a discount here to warrant buying a new case.