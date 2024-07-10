Summary Samsung's summer Unpacked event featured new wearables and earbuds, but omitted any mention of the Tab S9 series successor.

Samsung's summer Unpacked event just concluded, showcasing the South Korean tech giant's annual foldable, wearable, and earbud upgrades. We also saw a brand new WearOS 5-running Watch Ultra with its 60-hour battery life and Samsung's long-rumored Galaxy Ring, which costs $400 but functions without a recurring subscription fee. However, the event omitted the tech giant's tablets completely, with no mention of the Galaxy Tab S9 series' successor.

The Tab S9 series was announced in July last year and became available in the subsequent month. Although recent leaks and rumors surrounding Unpacked made no mention of the upcoming Tab series, we wished for Samsung to at least offer a brief sneak peek, considering that the timing was right. While we didn't get an official sneak peek, Samsung did provide an update for the Tab S10 series in one way or another.

Folks over at Android Authority spoke with a Samsung South Africa representative, who said that "there will be a Tab S10 series." The rep also confirmed that the upcoming series will launch within 2024, though they remained tight-lipped on the specifics, hiding the ball on recent leaks that suggest the upcoming Tab series will omit the base model.

Here's what we already know

Previously believed to be launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in early 2025, we now know that the Tab S10 series will be released later this year, likely as a non-event stealth drop, similar to the Galaxy Watch FE.

Fans of the tech giant's base edition tablets will likely be out of luck, as recent leaks coming out of South Korea suggest Samsung's focus on only the Plus and Ultra models for the Tab S10 series. This essentially means that users looking to pick up a new flagship Samsung tablet would have to pick between 12.4 and 14.6-inch screen sizes, with no option for a modest 11-inch tablet.

The same report also suggests that the tech giant will move away from Qualcomm Snapdragon chips in favor of MediaTek processors, which might make the upcoming series' pricing slightly more digestible.

Elsewhere, early renders of the Tab S10 Ultra suggest no radical design shift from its predecessor. The upcoming tablet still appears to house a big selfie camera notch in the center, paired with two rear cameras and an S-Pen charging slot.

With the upcoming tablet series expected to make its debut later this year and with Unpacked releases out of the way, we should start seeing leaks surrounding the Galaxy Tab S10 series ramp up.