Key Takeaways Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series may ditch the base model and only release the Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra.

Pricing for Tab S10+ is expected to match its predecessor at $999 and $1,199 for the 256GB and 512GB models, respectively.

The upcoming series is expected to make its debut sometime in October.

The Samsung Tab S10 series is expected to make its debut in October this year, and with the potential release almost here, there's no shortage of leaks and rumors surrounding the series.

We've previously learned that the tab series might take a departure from using Qualcom SoCs in favor of the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, with the series mainly being a re-skin of its predecessor. We've also gained our first look at the series, and there are reasons to believe that Samsung might be ditching the base tablet model in favor of only releasing the Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra.

Now, we're finally starting to hear chatter about the upcoming series' pricing, and it looks like it will cost the same as its predecessor — at least the Tab S10+ reportedly will.

The information was first shared by WinFuture's Roland Quandt in a tweet on X (via 9to5Google). According to Quandt, the Tab S10+ will cost $999 for the 256GB model and $1,199 for the 512GB storage variant, which is consistent with the pricing of the Tab S9+.

This prompts us to believe that the Ultra variant, too, might cost the same as its predecessor, with the base Tab S10 skipped altogether.

Here's what else we already know about the upcoming series

As spotted in a recently leaked marketing render, we know that the Tab S10 Ultra will retain its central notch, complete with a 14.6-inch display. For reference, this is the same size as the Tab S9 Ultra. Elsewhere, we also know that the device will be available in Silver and Graphite colorways, though we're uncertain if any other color option will be offered.

The magnetic connector for the keyboard and other accessories appears to be the same as before, though the series is expected to feature dual USB-C ports on the bottom edge. Speaking of keyboards — the official Samsung keyboard for the upcoming tablets will reportedly feature a dedicated Microsoft Copilot-like Galaxy AI button, replacing the language selector button... because why not?