Summary Samsung is gearing up to release the Galaxy Tab S10 series later this year.

The upcoming Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra look pretty much identical to last year's models.

There will apparently only be two models this year, with the base model being cut from the lineup.

Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets that you can buy. So it comes as no surprise that the brand is preparing a follow-up to last year's models, with the Galaxy Tab S10 series set to arrive sometime later this year. And while we've been hearing and seeing bits and pieces here and there, we're now getting some visuals that could give us a very clear idea of what to look forward to.

The folks at Android Headlines shared a render, giving us an exclusive early look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (via Android Authority). Now we'd love to say that this is exciting stuff, but from the looks of it, not much of anything has changed compared to the Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra that were released last year.

New year, same great look

Of course, these are both excellent tablets, and for the most part, when it comes to the physical design, we think that Samsung's already nailed it with its current gen devices, so not much if anything needs to change. As far as what you're seeing in the render, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is on the right, while the Tab S10 Ultra is on the left.

As you can probably see, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra still has a divisive notch at the top of its display. So if you didn't like that with the previous model, you're going to be seeing it again this year. And as far as colors go, the news outlet is also reporting that the devices will most likely arrive in just two colors with the option of Silver and Graphite.

However, one thing to note is that this year's release will only include the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Apparently, a base model of the Galaxy Tab S10 will not be made available and the heavy lifting will be done by one of Samsung's other tablets to fill in this budget offering.

When it comes to the two models that will be made available, early leaks suggest that the users will have the option of choosing from the Galaxy Tab S10+ with a 12.4-inch screen, and the Tab S10 Ultra, which will reportedly arrive with a 14.6-inch display. As far as other details go, they're pretty slim for now.

But there have been reports that suggest Samsung may be moving away from Qualcomm processors and will be using MediaTek processors for this release. As summer comes to a close, you're probably wondering when these devices are going to be officially announced. And there's a good chance that we'll be seeing these arrive in the next couple of months.