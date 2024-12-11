Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $850 $1000 Save $150 This is the best Android tablet you can buy in 2024. It features a beautiful AMOLED display, a powerful SoC, and is now $150 less than its original retail price. This is the lowest price we've seen for this tablet, so it's a good time to buy. $850 at Samsung $850 at Amazon $850 at Best Buy

We've seen some great promotions over the past month or so, but as we head into the final weeks of the year, it's important to get all your last-minute shopping done while still saving some money. If you're looking for an Android tablet and want the very best, we think this deal on the Galaxy Tab S10+ is going to be one worth checking out.

Related Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+review A lesson in OS limitations

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is at the top of the list when it comes to the best tablets you can buy right now. Not only does this tablet look good, but it also delivers excellent power, along with fantastic battery life. If that wasn't enough, it's now being discounted to its lowest ever at $150 off, dropping it down to $850. You can now grab this deal from Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon.

What's great about the Galaxy Tab S10+?

Close

This is just one of those tablets that you really can't overlook if you're trying to buy the best. Samsung has been making tablets for a while, and just like its phones, it manages to deliver a complete package. The Galaxy Tab S10+ features a large 12.4-inch AMOLED display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC.

This particular model features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You're going to get all-day use thanks to the 10,090mAh battery, and charging is going to be quick, with support for up to 45W. The sound from the tablet is also quite robust here, with a quad speaker setup that really manages to deliver when needed.

You can also increase the value of the tablet if you pair it with a keyboard or stylus. This will allow it to become more versatile if you're looking to be more productive with the device. Of course, the software experience is pretty good here as well, but nothing to really write home about.

Samsung has added some of its AI features with this release, which should add a new element from previous generations. The good news is that Samsung offers excellent software support for its devices, so you should expect new features to come for years through yearly updates.

With that said, this tablet is a fantastic buy, especially at this current price, so get it while you can before the deal expires. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you're welcome to check out some other great tablet options while you're at it.