Key Takeaways Samsung's Tab S10 series omits the base model this year in favor of the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series features an AI Key on its book cover keyboards for easier access to AI assistants. Thanks to cross-compatibility, the new keyboards can be used with the Tab S9 series, barring the AI Key functionality.

Small print on the keyboard's listing suggests that older Tab models, including the Tab S9 series and the Tab S9 FE and FE+, will be able to make use of the AI Key after updating to One UI 7.

The Samsung Tab S10 series came out earlier this year with a glaring omission — the base model.

Since 2022, Samsung's S-series flagship tablets have offered three models. The Tab S8 series featured a base model, a Tab S8+, and a Tab S8 Ultra. The same was the case with 2023's Tab S9 series, going as far as adding FE and FE+ models as well.

This year's flagship series, however, only includes the Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra, with AI features core to both. The cheaper base model not being able to run AI features efficiently might have been the reason for it being axed, though that isn't certain.

To make accessing AI features easier, the Galaxy Tab S10 series' book cover keyboards feature a dedicated AI Key, which essentially acts as a shortcut for bringing up the AI assistant of your choice. As of writing, these include Bixby and Gemini.

Despite the missing base model, Samsung fans were surprised to learn about cross-compatibility between the Tab S9 and Tab S10 series' accessories, which includes the new keyboard. This means that users can use their Tab S9 series keyboards with the respective Tab S10 model. The cross compatibility works the other way around too, barring the AI Key functionality, at least for now.

Support should arrive next year