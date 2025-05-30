Summary Samsung is rumored to skip the Galaxy Tab S Plus variant this year and revive the base model it neglected to update with the S10 family release.

Samsung's strategy to release fewer tablets in 2024 contributed to increased sales of over 2 million units, with both flagship and entry-level models playing a part.

The rumored Tab S11 Ultra will also reportedly see a battery capacity boost of nearly 5%.

Samsung's 2024 strategy of releasing fewer tablets but selling more worked out well, with the Android slate leader shipping over two million more units compared to 2023. It will reportedly continue in that vein this year, as a Dutch tipster outlet claims only two Galaxy Tab S models will hit the shelves in 2025.

Samsung opted not to upgrade the base model Galaxy S tablet last year. This time around, it will likely shelve the middle-child Plus variant, instead refreshing the most affordable entry in its high-end tablet lineup. At the same time, the S11 Ultra — whose predecessor helped keep Samsung atop the Android tablet leaderboard — could see a nearly 500mAh, or almost 5%, bump in capacity (Source: GalaxyClub via 9to5Google).