If you've been searching for a new tablet, chances are, you've probably noticed that there are a lot of different options to choose from. Whether you're looking to get the best tablet on the market, or want something more affordable, there are a broad range of options that will help you get the best bang for your buck. Of course, we love it when there's a good deal on a great product, and this Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is going to be the best affordable tablet that you can buy, and it's now even cheaper, with a special discount that drops below its original retail price.

For a limited time, you can score the Galaxy Tab A9+ for $40 off, which brings it down to just $180. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen on this product, it's still a pretty good deal, considering the original retail price for this model starts at $220. The discount can be found at Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung direct. Of course, if you choose to go with Best Buy or Samsung, you'll have the option to trade in an older device to score some extra savings. But no matter the retailer, this is a solid deal if you're looking for a great tablet.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+?

The Galaxy Tab A9+ offers a sleek design and comes with an 11-inch LCD display that offers great colors and refresh rate that can ramp up to 90Hz. This is great for basic web browsing and watching your favorite videos, but can also be a nice, added perk if you're looking to play games too. The tablet also features excellent sound as well thanks to its dual speaker setup, and provides all day use thanks to its battery and efficient processor pairing.

In our review, we really loved the high-quality build of the Galaxy Tab A9+, along with the excellent software that allowed for fantastic multitasking. And while this model only comes with 64GB of built-in storage, you can always add more using a microSD card. Of course, you're also going to get cameras here as well, with an 8MP main shooter on the rear, and a 5MP camera on the front for videocalls.

In addition, this tablet charges via USB-C, and it also has a 3.5mm audio jack to connect to wired audio accessories. But what we really love about his tablet right now is that it's down to a lower price, with a discount that takes $40 off $220, dropping it down to just $180 for a limited time. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this tablet, but if you're still on the fence and want to check out some other great options, then we recommend looking at some of the best tablets to compare.