We saw some pretty impressive pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ lineup during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and that pricing is still going on at Amazon. Of particular note is the standard Galaxy Tab A9+ with 64GB of storage, which is at an all-time low price of $149. This is 32% off its regular price of $220, and it's good for more than $70 in savings. Because this is a deal leftover from the Black Friday rush, we're encouraging you to make a purchase sooner rather than later, as we don't know if it will last much longer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is far from cheap in a quality sense, because of its incredible pricing we consider it to be the best cheap Android tablet on the market right now. In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ we note its impressive build quality, great battery life, and its ability to handle multitasking. All of this adds up to a lot of tablet at a really great price, with this deal at Amazon adding even more value.

The overall design of the Tab A9+ doesn't break any molds of the tablet form, but it has an impressive build quality for such an affordable tablet. That durability combines with a slim and light footprint, making the Tab A9+ a good option if you like to do things on the go, or if you like to keep a tablet with you when you travel. It's also a tablet you can put in your kids' hands without much worry.

For people looking to remain productive with their tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9+ comes with 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 695 processor. These allow it to handle multitasking across apps with ease. You can bounce between things like social media, photo editing, word processors and spreadsheets without a stutter. In situations like work meetings and presentations, Tab Cast will allow you to connect the Galaxy Tab A9+ to a TV.

While there are several models of the Galaxy Tab A9+ discounted right now, this base model can handle a lot and should be of interest if you're looking for the best price of the bunch. This is a Black Friday deal that's still sticking around for now, and it drops the Galaxy Tab A9+ to an all-time low price of $149.