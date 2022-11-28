Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $75 $230 Save $155 The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage packs a powerful octa-core Snapdragon chipset, complemented by quad stereo speakers, a 7,040mAh battery, and a 10.5-inch 1200p display. With a sweet $130 discount, the tablet can be yours for just $200, an excellent deal. From $75 at Samsung $140 at Best Buy $140 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 is among our favorite Android tablets of 2022 thanks to its great value proposition. Successor to the 2020 Galaxy Tab A7, the tablet packs a 10.5-inch FHD+ display, a modern-looking design, and a low price tag.

While you can get your hands on the Tab A8 10.5 for as low as $75 this Cyber Monday with a trade-in offer, we recommend buying the 4GB/128GB storage variant, which comes with a faster Snapdragon chipset and just plain more storage. When you take advantage of Samsung's trade-in offer to get the 128GB version, you'll end up paying just $100. And if you don't have an old device to give to Samsung, you can get the $330 Galaxy Tab A 10.5 for $200 with a $130 discount.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is the tablet to buy this Cyber Monday

At $100 (or $200 without trade-in), it is hard to beat the value the 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 provides. It is the ideal tablet for your kid to play around with or for educational purposes. The Korean giant even bundles Samsung Kids on the tablet, which provides a collection of kid-friendly books, videos, and games for your children to play with. And if you only want a tablet for watching videos, the octa-core Snapdragon chip can easily handle such tasks.

This Cyber Monday offer also provides a good way to upgrade from your aging Galaxy Tab A7 to the Tab A8 for cheap. Besides more storage and a small performance bump, you will get a tablet with more RAM that should help while playing a heavy game.

If you're not so hot for this tablet, know that there are a ton of other great tablet sales this Cyber Monday, too.