Take 42% off Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 $58 $100 Save $42 The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 is the Korean giant's second item tracker, featuring 50% longer battery life, a new design, and SmartThings Find integration. The tracker is IP67 certified and can last up to 700 days for extended item tracking with the new Power Saving Mode. $58 at Woot

Smart tags are essential if you want a cheap and easy way to keep track of your things. And if you're someone that's using a Samsung Galaxy device like a smartphone or tablet, then the SmartTag 2 is going to be the perfect option. Not only are you going to get the best set of features, but you're also going to be able to get the SmartTag 2 at a great price.

For a limited time, you can score the SmartTag 2 4-pack bundle for just $58, which brings one smart tag down to just $14.50. This is the lowest price we've seen for this device, and the offer can only currently be found on Woot. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2?

You really can't go wrong with this smart tag 4-pack, as it offers the perfect balance of price and features. The SmartTag 2 is extremely compact, and despite its size, is incredibly durable, especially against the elements, thanks to its IP67 rating. The battery can last for quite a while, maxing out at 700 days. And if it happens to die, then you can easily just change the battery out and get it working again.

When it comes to tracking, this device does offer support for UWB, which means you're going to get extremely accurate tracking. So pop this into your bag, your car, wallet, or even clip it to your bike for easy retrieval. As stated before, you're going to need a Samsung Galaxy device in order to take full advantage of this tracker. And once you install the Samsung SmartThings app, you'll be ready to go.

This really is the tracker to beat if you're a Samsung device owner and, at this price, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 doesn't disappoint. So be sure to get it while you can from Woot. The 4-pack bundle includes a set of two white and two black trackers with a purchase limit of two. If you're an Amazon Prime member, there's going to be free shipping, otherwise, you'll be paying a flat rate of $6. There's only five days left for this deal, so be quick.