Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 $60 $100 Save $40 This is the best way to keep track of your things if you use a Samsung Galaxy device. At just $15 each, you can buy peace of mind, knowing that your most valuable products can be found if misplaced or stolen. $60 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

There's absolutely no excuse in 2024 to not be using a smart tag to keep track of your things. And while there are tons of great options, if you're using a Samsung phone or tablet, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is going to be the only way to go. In our review of the Galaxy SmartTag 2, we loved that Samsung really made thoughtful considerations with its design, creating something small and compact, but also integrating useful elements like the integrated key ring. Of course, we also loved that this thing could easily track things without any problems.

With that said, the price wasn't all that bad either, with Samsung charging $30 for one, or $100 for a pack of four. Luckily, if you've been eyeing one or a few of these smart tags, now's going to be the best time to pick some up. Amazon is offering a huge discount on this Galaxy SmartTag 2 bundle for Black Friday. You can score four Galaxy SmartTag 2s for just $15 each, for a total of $60. That's an impressive 41% discount off its original price. But you'll want to be quick because we don't think this deal will be around for long.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2?

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is compact and powerful. It can slip into your bag, be attached to a bike, or can be clipped onto your luggage. It's extremely versatile and can also handle a lot thanks to its durable exterior and IP67 rating.

It's simple to use, and only requires a quick setup using a Samsung Galaxy device in order to get it going. Once everything is in order on the app, you can start tracking the smart tag. And since it packs UWB technology, you'll get precise location data whenever you're near it.

Perhaps best of all is that it can last 500 days with regular use and up to 700 days in power saver mode. The good thing here is that the device doesn't require a charge, and only requires a battery replacement (CR2023) which you can find at any local drug store.

Overall, there's a lot to love about the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2. It's small, light, durable, and cheap. Just be sure to pick it up during Black Friday because the price won't be around for long. Or if you're still on the fence, you can check out some other great smart tag options.