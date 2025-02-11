Summary Samsung may incorporate new battery technology in upcoming phones for improved battery life.

While the details aren't clear, reports indicate that the brand my consider silicon-carbon batteries.

These batteries will be able to provide more power without expanding the physical size.

The Galaxy S25 series just recently launched to retail, and we're already getting news about next year's follow up. Of course, none of this is concrete, as these are just rumors coming from a variety of sources. And while the usual upgrades like a new SoC are expected, one rumor that's been popping up more and more is that Samsung will utilize new battery technology in some of its upcoming phones.

This isn't the first time we're hearing about this change, with FNN News once again reporting that Samsung is considering using silicon-carbon technology in its upcoming phones (via Android Headlines). As far as the benefits, the new battery technology will allow manufacturers to pack more battery life into their phones without expanding the battery's size.

Samsung could be left playing catch up

This is a change that Samsung needs to make, as most people were quite disappointed when the brand released its latest Galaxy S25 series phones with the same battery sizes as the previous models. While this isn't completely bad, many customers expect improvements to major areas when a new phone series is released.

And this is even more important when competitors have access to the same technology and are already using it in their phones for 2025. While a formal choice of including this technology in its phones hasn't been made, there is the argument that Samsung wants to be very cautious about this new battery since it doesn't have as much data on how it performs in the long run.

While it's now ancient history, Samsung had that notable problem with batteries exploding on its Galaxy Note 7 in 2016. This event caused the brand to recall all the phones and even did quite a bit of damage to its excellent reputation at the time. So, we can understand why Samsung might be a little hesitant to adopt new tech in its phones when the current setup is performing just fine.

Of course, we're still quite a ways out from the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, so a lot could change in that time. And you know we're going to be hearing more about the phones as time draws near. So it's only a matter of time before we get to see the whole picture.