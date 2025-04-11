Summary Some Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra users are reporting a hardware issue causing the ultrawide (0.6x) lens to rattle and fail to focus properly.

User reports and a confirmed repair indicate a likely hardware defect, with standard troubleshooting steps proving ineffective.

Despite Samsung's lack of official acknowledgment, the S25 Ultra's one-year warranty should allow affected users to seek camera system replacement or a device replacement.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 series, specifically the top-of-the-line S25 Ultra, offers some of the best camera functionality you can expect from a flagship in 2025. Although the device didn't receive a good deal of hardware camera upgrades, other than a new ultrawide lens, it isn't completely devoid of enhancements. In our review of the device, we noted that the S25 Ultra is better than the S24 Ultra when it comes to handling motion, even if barely so, while support for LOG recording should please content creators and those looking to capture video memories with enhanced detail and higher dynamic range.

However, what is supposed to be a top-tier camera experience for users that have shelled out $1,300 for a brand-new flagship has been marred by the new ultrawide lens that is causing issues for some.