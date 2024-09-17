Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to have thinner bezels than its predecessor and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

S25 Ultra's camera bump will be 45% slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro Max's, but the overall thickness difference is said to be minimal.

The standard Galaxy S25 model is rumored to be even thinner at 7.2mm with a 1.8mm camera bump.

With the latest slab phones and foldable devices out of the way, the rumor season for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series has arrived. While we already know several details about the new smartphone lineup — such as the S25 Ultra's upgraded 50MP telephoto sensor and its lighter, thinner build — a new leak suggests even more design changes are on the way.

According to reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature even thinner bezels than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, reducing the size by 0.2mm. This change will make it slimmer than Apple's newly launched iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Earlier design leaks have also suggested that the S25 Ultra will have rounded corners, unlike its predecessor. With these changes, including a reduced overall width and thinner bezels, the S25 Ultra is expected to house a 6.86-inch display in a more compact form factor. Coupled with the rumored reduction in weight, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could become the thinnest and lightest large smartphone on the market.

Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera bump will also be slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro Max

Alongside details about the Galaxy S25 Ultra's display, Ice Universe also hinted that its camera bump will be thinner than that of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The tipster shared mock-ups comparing the two phones from the side, revealing that while the iPhone has a 4.3mm camera bump, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's bump will be nearly 45% slimmer at 2.4mm. However, despite a slimmer camera bump, the overall thickness difference between the two phones is said to be minimal, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra measuring 8.2mm thick and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at 8.3mm.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S25 is rumored to be even thinner than the S25 Ultra. According to the tipster, the standard Galaxy S25 will be just 7.2mm thick and have a 1.8mm camera bump — 25% thinner than the S25 Ultra. This means the base Galaxy S25 model will be significantly slimmer than the larger flagship, though this could be due to the lack of major camera or battery upgrades.

Although the Galaxy S25 series is still about five months away, it looks set to bring significant upgrades over the current generation, including a lighter build, a better display, and improved camera hardware. While battery and charging upgrades seem unlikely, the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 — expected to power the entire Galaxy S25 series across all regions — could make a big difference.