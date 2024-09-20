Fall hasn't even started and we're already looking to next year with the Galaxy S25 phones rumbling their way into the rumor pipeline. And so, the Android Police podcast will be taking the bulk of our runtime this week to distill what we're hoping to get out of another year of Samsung-weighted expectations. That plus the false return of Flappy Bird, changes in how teens might use Instagram, and a home repair conversation that didn't make the edit — all of that, this week!
04:00 | Samsung All the Way
- Leaked Galaxy S25+ renders reveal Samsung will borrow a design cue from its latest foldable
- These Samsung Galaxy S25+ leaks contain both good and bad news
- Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra could outshine the iPhone 16 Pro Max in more ways than one
- Here's how Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra may look different to the S24 Ultra
- Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders reveal an iPhone-like flat design
- Samsung plans massive round of layoffs as Galaxy sales plateau
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10's launch could be around the corner
27:17 | A Viral Spiral into AI
- My Rep read my novel. She didn’t care for it. : r/replika
- Will Instagram’s Teen Accounts help kids? | Vox
43:16 | Grab and Go
- Google is making it easier for Android apps to detect and block sideloading
- Android 15's new sideloading restrictions spare Google Play and third-party app stores
- Flappy Bird's return mired in bad vibes as the original creator weighs in
- Green bubbles just got a massive upgrade: RCS is officially available for iPhones
- End-to-end encryption for RCS with iPhone users is coming 'as soon as possible'
- Google's leaked codenames shatter our hopes of a Pixel 10 XL
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com