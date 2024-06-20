Summary Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 flagship series is expected to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset in all markets, but could see a price hike as a result.

The latest leak suggests some exciting camera upgrades for the S25 Ultra, including 50MP sensors for the ultrawide and 3x telephoto lenses.

The regular S25 and S25+ may stick with previous-gen sensors, but rumors suggest Samsung is working on improved computational photography algorithms.

Samsung is set to announce its latest foldable flagships in under a month, and we're expecting the Galaxy Ring and new Galaxy watches to tag along. We've already heard about a follow-up device reported to launch sometime later this year in the form of a slimmer Z Fold 6, and now we're hearing more about Samsung's S25 series.

The S25 flagship series is still several months away, but we already know it will reportedly be powered exclusively by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which might result in a price surge.

Now, a new leak gives us some insight into the upcoming series' cameras, pointing at some exciting camera upgrades for the high-end S25 Ultra.

The leak comes via leaker @ISAQUES81 on X. It's worth noting that we haven't reported on tips from this leaker in the past. Still, their information about the S25 Ultra's camera upgrades was corroborated by Ice Universe, giving it a slight stamp of authenticity, and a pass from my editors.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's worst rear camera might be a 50MP shooter, up from 10MP on its predecessor. While the periscope telephoto and main wide-angle shooter are expected to remain the same, the ultrawide and 3x telephoto sensors will reportedly feature major upgrades. Check out the breakdown below:

10MP → 50MP on the 3x telephoto

12MP → 50MP for the ultrawide

50MP → 50MP for the periscope telephoto

200MP → 200MP for the main wide-angle shooter

Elsewhere, the leak also highlights that Samsung is working on "new algorithms" for the S25 series' cameras, but not much was disclosed about them. An educated guess would be that the new algos will bring in some sort of AI tech to benefit computational photography, like automatic detail enhancement, scene optimization, object recognition, automatic brightness control, and more. We'll likely hear more about the software-side upgrades as we close in on the series' eventual release.

Same old, same old for the S25 and S25+?

There is no solid camera-related information about the regular S25 and S25+. Previous reports have indicated that the sensors used on the S23, which made their way to the S24, will also be used on the S25 series. The same was corroborated in a recent Galaxy Club report, suggesting that the base S25 will sport the same 50MP main sensor as its predecessors, alongside the same front-facing 12MP camera like the S23 and S24 on both the S25 and S25+.

This isn't great news for fans eagerly waiting to purchase the lower-end S25 models, but there are other ways to look at it. Although the previous-gen cameras aren't necessarily bad, upgrades to computational photography should enable the old sensors to perform better on the new devices. Elsewhere, it could lead to a potentially lower price point for the S25 and S25+ when compared to the competition with new top-of-the-line sensors, though we wouldn't hold our breath over it. We're still months away from the series' official release, and things might change by then. These early leaks are best taken with a grain of salt.