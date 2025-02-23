For the past several years, my routine has remained the same. I’ll enjoy using the latest OnePlus flagship. I love the performance and value for money the company is known for, and the OnePlus 11 and 12 have been legitimately good smartphones. Still, a part of me is always glad to get back to the warm embrace of the Samsung Galaxy series once the review period is over.

I’m an old-school Galaxy Note fan, and even though we’re a long way from that era, the Galaxy Ultra phones do enough to keep me hooked. Samsung offers excellent devices with great software and powerful hardware to match. However, 2025 is turning out differently than in previous years, and OnePlus has stepped up its game with the OnePlus 13. Let’s find out if it did enough to make me forget about the Galaxy S25 Ultra and keep my SIM exactly where it is.

What I like about the OnePlus 13

A complete 2025 flagship phone

The OnePlus mission statement always sounded good. The company offered the latest flagship processor and premium materials for less than the competition, allowing US customers to experience something different with a device featuring impressive power without the Samsung price tag. But something would always hold me back from thoroughly enjoying the phones.

That’s not the case this year, as OnePlus did a fantastic job making the OnePlus 13 a complete flagship experience. I’ll start with the design. When you pick up the OnePlus 13, you can immediately tell the engineers put time and effort into the device’s feel. Despite the larger camera array, it’s balanced, and I love the thin aluminum band around the edge. It’s actually a thicker phone than the Galaxy S25 Ultra but feels thinner because of the design — it’s a fantastic device to hold.

I also love that OnePlus gives us a 16GB RAM variant. You’ll pay an additional $100, but it’s still significantly cheaper than a base Galaxy S25 Ultra. It gives added peace of mind that my OnePlus 13 will be snappy for years, even with whatever AI advancements are in store. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite, my OnePlus 13 is a performance monster with a fantastic gaming experience. The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset delivers as advertised, and I’m excited to see what powerful applications will eventually take full advantage of it.

OnePlus already had an advantage over Samsung regarding charging speeds, but the company took things further with the battery for 2025. You should believe everything you’ve heard about the OnePlus 13’s 6,000mAh silicon-carbide battery — it’s fantastic. I get a full two days of battery life, whereas, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, I’m searching for a charger after lunchtime on the second day. You might not think that’s a big deal, as you always remember to plug your phone in overnight. However, it’s an excellent safety blanket when you don’t, and whenever I forget, I don’t worry about getting through my day.

Even if you forget, faster charging speeds ensure you can top off quickly. The OnePlus 13 supports 80 and 100W wired recharging with the proper adapters. Those are massive figures, considering Samsung is stuck at 45W again. OnePlus uses a dual-cell design to help with long-term battery health, which is a concern people have with faster charging speeds. All told, the OnePlus 13 comes out ahead on battery.

The hardware on OnePlus devices has always been fantastic, but the software has prevented me from truly enjoying them. I don’t think OxygenOS 15 is better than One UI 7. However, OxygenOS 15 is in a much-improved position compared to previous years, and it’s no longer a negative for OnePlus phones. It may not be a reason I’d buy a OnePlus 13, but it’s not a reason I’d avoid picking one up.

OnePlus 13 camera samples